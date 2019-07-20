Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 318 First St., Melville, LA for Mrs. Byrd Lee Goudeau Richard, 87, who passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. with the rosary being recited at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Lebeau, LA. Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 25, 2019