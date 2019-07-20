Byrd Lee Goudeau Richard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Byrd Lee Goudeau Richard.
Service Information
Ford & Joseph Funeral Home
907 N Market Street
Opelousas, LA
70570
(337)-942-6750
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
318 First St
Melville, LA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
318 First St
Melville, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
318 First St
Melville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 318 First St., Melville, LA for Mrs. Byrd Lee Goudeau Richard, 87, who passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. with the rosary being recited at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Lebeau, LA. Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.