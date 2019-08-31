Guest Book View Sign Service Information H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel 173 Allen Road Ne Sandy Springs , GA 30328 (404)-851-9900 Service 1:00 PM Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Byrd McNeil Ball died in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 20, 2019 after nearly two decades of living with Parkinson's. Despite the pain and discomfort of a bent spine (brought on by camptocormia, a complication from Parkinson's), Byrd bore his disease with patience, intelligence, and good humor. Born April 2, 1940, in Tylertown, Mississippi, to Jewell Newton Ball and Hasseltine Byrd Ball, Byrd and his family moved between small towns in Mississippi and Alabama before they settled in Baton Rouge. In 1957, he graduated from Baton Rouge High School and enrolled at Louisiana State University , where he majored in physics. After a distinguished collegiate career-honored as the Outstanding Cadet in Army ROTC all four years, elected president of the Baptist Student Union, inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa leadership society and Phi Kappa Phi honor society, and selected to represent LSU on the G.E. College Bowl team-Byrd enrolled at Yale Divinity School as a Rockefeller Fellow. There he met the love of his life, Alice, whose Citroen aided their courtship with a fortuitous breakdown. They were married in Dallas on July 20, 1963. Byrd worked for two years in signal intelligence and network analysis for the U.S. Army before starting a notable career at IBM that spanned the late 1960's to the early 1990's. After significant contributions to IBM in Baton Rouge, Poughkeepsie, New Orleans, and Boca Raton, Byrd was named Branch Manager of IBM's Honolulu office. Byrd established a culture of trust, collaboration and commitment that turned the branch into a top performer in the division. IBM promoted Byrd and moved the family to Atlanta in the fall of 1979. In four years, Byrd progressed from Director of Business Planning for one IBM division to leader of planning for the entire U.S. Sales Force of IBM. In just one year as General Manager, Byrd transformed the Customer Education Business Unit from a loss leader for IBM to a $100 million annual revenue generator. He retired as Vice President of Business Development in 1993. Still able and eager to work, Byrd created and led the consulting firm Ball Family Partners to provide strategic planning and executive coaching to entrepreneurs. Throughout his life Byrd devoted himself to the common good. His church, the Palama Settlement House in Honolulu, Atlanta's LINK counseling center, the Justice Center of Atlanta, CHRIS 180, Randolph College, and LSU are among the benefactors of his money, time, and attention. Byrd engaged passionately with life. He continued to be a religious scholar and seeker within his church and in inter-religious contexts. He recently immersed himself in Reclaiming the Center, a four-year process, which brought together members of Jewish and Protestant congregations for study, dialogue and debate. He enjoyed various forms of outdoor recreation including skin diving, hiking, kayaking and photography. With or without high levels of skill, Byrd approached all these activities with zeal. Byrd was perhaps best-known as a voracious reader and perpetual learner. More important than his many achievements was the power of Byrd's love for other people. Those who worked with and for Byrd counted him as a friend, trusted him as a mentor, and loved him as a person. Friends and family enjoyed Byrd "talking story," to use a local Hawaiian idiom, and sharing his wisdom, experience and astute listening. All those who survive him- including his wife, Alice H. Ball (Atlanta), his son, James Edward (Atlanta), his son, William David, his daughter-in-law Farah Brelvi, his grandsons, Zaid Atif and Aziz Farid (all of Palo Alto), as well as hundreds of family members and beloved friends-are deeply blessed to have been shaped by his love, commitment, and care. There will be a memorial service Saturday September 7, 2019 1:00 pm at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church. Donations in his honor can be made to CHRIS 180, Planned Parenthood, and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites LSU Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

