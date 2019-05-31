Byrdie Lee Delage Peterson, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and would have turned 94 years of age on May 26. Byrdie had lived a very full life and was loved dearly by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis E. Peterson and their son Richard Peterson. Byrdie is survived by her daughter, Diane Peterson Michaud of Houston, TX, grandchildren Tammy Michaud Barr of Pensacola FL, Sean André Michaud of Nicholasville, KY, Robyn Ann Michaud Nygard of Spring, TX and Genevieve Peterson Petraglia of Fairfax, Virginia. Byrdie had nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Byrdie will be missed by all of her family, friends and those who knew her even for a brief time. Visitation will be 5 to 7 P.M. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA and again at 10 A.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.