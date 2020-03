Byron Anthony Wilson, Sr, known to many as "Bywee", passed away at the age of 57 on February 19, 2020 in Orlando Florida where he was a resident of many years. He is predeceased in death by his father Johnny "Red" Kennedy, brother David Eugene Harris, grandparents Dorothy "Madea" Harris and Henry Harris, Sr; and adopted father Louis J. Wilson. Byron is survived by a son; Byron Anthony Wilson, Jr; his mother, Betty Ann Harris; sisters, Diane Harris (Isaac), Monique Harris, and Karen Wilson; brother, Terry Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends. A New Orleans native, Byron was a Saints football fan and Joseph S. Clark Alumnus who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service held in memory of Byron on March 14, 2020 at 2p, at Charbonnet Labat funeral home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA, 70116, repast to follow.