Byron Eugene Beverly, Jr. passed away peacefully at The Carpenter House on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was 70 years old. Private services will be held for the family. Mr. Beverly graduated from Istrouma High School in 1967 and later served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was proud of his service and loved his country. He enjoyed LSU Sports and Saints football. He and his wife were avid travelers. The family would like to thank Dr. Vincent Cataldo, Dr. Jones Samuel and Dr. William Helmke for the outstanding care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mr. Beverly's name to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center or St. Joseph Hospice. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frances "Tootsie" Beverly; daughters, Tami Beane, Sheree Blanchard and husband Brad; granddaughter, Abigail Frances Blanchard; step-granddaughter, Destiny Beane; sister, Mary Vought; Jack Vought, Andrew Vought, Katherine Vought; beloved cousin, Kathy Cox and numerous other cousins and best buddies Nolan Cashat, Tommy Brown, Jerry Arnold and David Terrio. He was preceded in death by parents, Byron Beverly, Sr. and Margaret Esneault Beverly and son-in-law, Daniel Beane.

