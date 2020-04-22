"To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted." Ecclesiastes 3: 1-2. On January 11, 1961, Byron K. Reams was born to Lionel Clarence Reams and Patricia Greene Reams in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Byron, age 59, gained his wings on March 24, 2020, at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Bluebonnet where he succumbed to COVID-19. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan where he attended public schools including Central High School. At the time of his death, he was an employee of Turner Industries in Baton Rouge. Byron was a quiet man with a bright smile. He was a devoted father and son. His adoration of his mother was unquestionable. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving mother, Patricia Greene Reams; a loving son, Byron K. Reams, II; a sister, Vanessa Reams Johnson; an ex-wife, Toi Reams; a niece, Latoia Reams; a nephew, James Johnson; great nieces and nephews, Peyton, Dallas, Aryelle, and Damon, III; a special friend, LaTina Holiday; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Lionel Clarence Reams; his maternal grandparents, Anna Mae Patterson and Freddy Greene; and his paternal grandparents, Edna A. Reams Dunbar and John Bennett Reams, Sr.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.