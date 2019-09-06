Byron Leonard "Bill" Dawson, Sr. entered into eternal rest at Spring Hill Medical Center on Saturday, August 31, 2019 as the result of an ATV accident. He was a 32 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation Good Shepherd Missionary B.C., Bishop Harris Hayes, pastor, 2863 Mission St. Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Terry Collins; interment at St. Mary Missionary B.C. Cemetery, Liberty, Mississippi. Survivors include his loving mother, Sharon Dawson Jackson; children, A' Layjah, Byron Jr. and Baliee Dawson; siblings, LaKeisha Dawson,-Lights (Johnel), Plaquemine, Louisiana; Vernecia Dawson (LaBrandon Spann) and Desmon Dawson (Jazzalone); Godchildren, T' Necyah Calvin and Averi Dawson; grandfather, Robert Brock, Liberty, Missionary; uncles, Perry Dawson (Pamela) and Caleb Moses (Danielle); aunt, Rashmas Dawson Robinson (Lampton); nieces, nephews, James Hall, Jr., Gregory Day, LaTecyah Calvin, D'Asia, Jayceon, Desiah, Desalyn and Malachi Dawson; other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019