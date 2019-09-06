Byron Leonard 'Bill' Dawson Sr.

Byron Leonard "Bill" Dawson, Sr. entered into eternal rest at Spring Hill Medical Center on Saturday, August 31, 2019 as the result of an ATV accident. He was a 32 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation Good Shepherd Missionary B.C., Bishop Harris Hayes, pastor, 2863 Mission St. Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Terry Collins; interment at St. Mary Missionary B.C. Cemetery, Liberty, Mississippi. Survivors include his loving mother, Sharon Dawson Jackson; children, A' Layjah, Byron Jr. and Baliee Dawson; siblings, LaKeisha Dawson,-Lights (Johnel), Plaquemine, Louisiana; Vernecia Dawson (LaBrandon Spann) and Desmon Dawson (Jazzalone); Godchildren, T' Necyah Calvin and Averi Dawson; grandfather, Robert Brock, Liberty, Missionary; uncles, Perry Dawson (Pamela) and Caleb Moses (Danielle); aunt, Rashmas Dawson Robinson (Lampton); nieces, nephews, James Hall, Jr., Gregory Day, LaTecyah Calvin, D'Asia, Jayceon, Desiah, Desalyn and Malachi Dawson; other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
