Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Byron Merton "Pots" Andrus. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Zachary Church of Christ Service 12:00 PM Zachary Church of Christ Burial Following Services Azalea Rest Cemetery Zachary , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Byron Merton Andrus, affectionally known as "Pots" to his grandkids, passed away at home in Zachary, Louisiana on the morning of Friday, August 30, 2019. Born on August 20, 1923, he just had a 96th birthday celebration with his family. His children remember him as a quiet, gentle, Christian man when they were growing up. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed by everyone that knew and loved him. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 12:00 noon on Sept. 5th, with services starting at 12:00 at the Zachary Church of Christ. Burial to follow at Azalea Rest Cemetery in Zachary. He was born in Crowley, Louisiana and later moved to Amite, Louisiana with his parents and sister Sybil. He served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1942-1945. After returning home from the Service, he met and married the love of his life, Helen Marie Davis, and had four daughters, Brenda, Sheryl, Wanda & Joy Lynn. In 1964, he moved his family to Zachary, Louisiana where he became working Proprietor of a dry goods store, Rhodes, Inc. which he had for many years. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his grandson Chris Lawton. He also enjoyed camping with family. He was a longtime member of the Zachary Church of Christ, where he served as Treasurer for many years. He is survived by four daughters, Brenda Montgomery (Bill), Sheryl Carnegie (Roy), Wanda Henderson (Harold), and Joy Lynn Decuir (Terry); his grandchildren David Montgomery (Valarie), Nikki Wilburn (Daniel); Kimberly Carnegie Burgess (Ivan), Chrissie Carnegie Sloan (Sean), Trey Carnegie (Lindsay), Melissa Henderson Esnault (Barry), Howard Henderson (Genique), Tommy Lawton (Summer), Brad Lawton (Brandi); his great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Montgomery, Trustin Sloan, Tyler Sloan, Carson Carnegie, Greisyn Carnegie, Camille Carnegie, James Carnegie, Hunter Henderson, Hailey Esnault, Marshall Lawton, Claire Lawton, Audrey Lawton, Draven Lawton, Rhys Lawton, Zoe Lawton; and his step-great-grandchildren Michael Shafter, Daniel Shafter and Becky Shafter. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Helen Marie Davis Andrus, his beloved grandson Christopher Michael Lawton, his parents Merton and Amy Andrus, his sister Sybil Andrus Russell, his niece Gayle Russell Rispone and nephew Norman Russell. Pallbearers will be his grandsons David Montgomery, Trey Carnegie, Howard Henderson, Tommy Lawton, Brad Lawton, and great-grandson Marshall Cole Lawton. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons Trustin Sloan, Tyler Sloan, Carson Carnegie, Greisyn Carnegie, James Carnegie, Hunter Henderson, Draven Lawton, and Rhys Lawton. The family would like to thank special friends, Jim Gammel, who faithfully visited & comforted our Dad every week for years, offering his help with anything that was needed; it was a visit our Dad looked so forward to every single week; also H. K. Simmons for his many visits and chats to brighten up Daddy's day; and Frank Ragsdale for all of his visits and many thoughtful good deeds that meant so much to us and Daddy. These men showed what it means to be your brother's keeper. The family would also like to thank his caregivers, Irma Peterson, who went above and beyond in her special care for him, dependable when needed day or night; Glenda Wallace, who got his mornings started for him with a cheerful attitude; and Lisa Reid, who treated him with kindness and compassion. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close