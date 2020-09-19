C. Daniel Garrett Jr., a native of New Roads, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, La passed away on September 13, 2020 at the age of 74. Daniel served in the U.S. Army from 1974-1976. A graveside service will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary, La on Monday: September 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. Daniel is survived by siblings; Bonnie Robillard (Ronnie), Gregory Garrett, Madonna Hutchinson (Esmond), Kathy Holloway (Eugene), Tina Garrett (Terry); numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by: parents, Aline and Cammie Daniel Garrett Sr.; brother, Terry Paul Garrett.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store