C. Daniel Garrett Jr.
C. Daniel Garrett Jr., a native of New Roads, La and a resident of Baton Rouge, La passed away on September 13, 2020 at the age of 74. Daniel served in the U.S. Army from 1974-1976. A graveside service will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary, La on Monday: September 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. Daniel is survived by siblings; Bonnie Robillard (Ronnie), Gregory Garrett, Madonna Hutchinson (Esmond), Kathy Holloway (Eugene), Tina Garrett (Terry); numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by: parents, Aline and Cammie Daniel Garrett Sr.; brother, Terry Paul Garrett.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Port Hudson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
