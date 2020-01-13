A beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, Cade Leonard Cardenas passed away January 10, 2020. Cade was born January 11, 2001, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. He attended Baton Rouge International School, St. George Catholic School, and was currently completing his senior year at Catholic High School. He was a strong student and a fierce competitor, excelling at everything he put his mind to. Cade enjoyed weightlifting, track, football, and wrestling. He had a joyful spirit and enjoyed surrounding himself with friends and family, especially when football and crawfish were involved. On his lazy days, he loved to binge watch shows on Netflix and snack on ice cream. His smile was contagious, and those whose lives Cade touched will never forget his loving, caring, gentle and cordial nature. Cade is survived by his mother, Belinda Moore; his brothers, Drew Patin, Cole and Cavan Cardenas; his sisters, Camille, Catelynn, and Caryse Cardenas; his grandfather and grandmother, Jim and Norma Moore; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Cardenas, III; and his grandparents, Leonard Cardenas, Jr. and Laura Ackerman Baptista. Visitation will be held at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at 11:00AM. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com. Memorial Donations in Cade's name may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at www.afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift or to Suicide.org Suicide Prevention, Awareness, and Support.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020