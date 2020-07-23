A resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana, Caesare Deon "Peter" Molden departed his earthly life on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his residence, at the age of 34. Caesare is survived by his mother Mary Molden, his children Saige Molden, Peter Molden and Layla Toston-Molden, brothers Charles Molden (Yasika), Darnell Favorite, Marcus and Malik Hammond, sisters Demetria Banks, Keoshia Clark (Jasmione), Diana Georgetown, Destiney Henderson, Moniesha Henderson, April Favorite and Charlene Favorite, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11:00 am until service begins at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 58105 Captain T T Harris St., Plaquemine, LA 70764 conducted by Bishop Randy Johnson. Funeral services professionally entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store