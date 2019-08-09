(October 28, 1998 - August 3, 2019). She was the mother of Alexis Athena Guajardo, daughter of Cary Allen Infinger (deceased) and Melanie Merchand of Texas, sister of Ethen Infinger of Livingston, LA and Madison Marchand of Texas, stepdaughter of Crystal Infinger of Livingston, LA, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend, to so many people. She had a smile that could light up a room. There will be a memorial on Sunday Aug 11, 2019 from 1 PM til 4 PM located at the hall @ Creekside Crossing Manor, 30100 Walker Rd N., Walker, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019