Cal "Cossa" Smith departed this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence in St. James, LA. He was 103, a native of St. James, LA. Visitation on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, St. James, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA , 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019