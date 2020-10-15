1/
Caleb Nathan Epps Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caleb's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Entered into eternal rest on October 11, 2020 at the age 21. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Glenda Elloie and Nathan Epps; son, Caleb Nathan Epps, Jr. Preceded in death by his father, Freddie Elloie. Visitation Friday, October 16, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, October 17, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service 11:00 am, Bethany Church North, 13855 Plank Rd., Baker, LA. Rev. Dr. Lionel Davis officiating. Interment St. Francis Cemetery, New Roads, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethany Church North
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Bethany Church North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved