Entered into eternal rest on October 11, 2020 at the age 21. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Glenda Elloie and Nathan Epps; son, Caleb Nathan Epps, Jr. Preceded in death by his father, Freddie Elloie. Visitation Friday, October 16, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, October 17, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service 11:00 am, Bethany Church North, 13855 Plank Rd., Baker, LA. Rev. Dr. Lionel Davis officiating. Interment St. Francis Cemetery, New Roads, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.