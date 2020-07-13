Callena "Momma Cooley" Jiles Francis was born July 29, 1937 to Leola Edwards Lawrence and Moses Jiles in Greensburg, Louisiana. She departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Callena enjoyed taking care of her loved ones, being around family and friends, sitting on the porch laughing, talking and enjoying life. Viewing services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10:00 am- 12 noon at Capital Funeral Home 3450 North Street Baton Rouge, LA 70806 following a graveside memorial service at 1:00 pm at Southern Memorial Gardens 3012 Blount Road. Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Due to the pandemic MASK ARE REQUIRED to be worn at viewing. The family would like to thank everyone that has kept us lifted in prayer, called texted or visited.

