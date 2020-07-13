1/1
Callena "Momma Cooley" Francis
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Callena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Callena "Momma Cooley" Jiles Francis was born July 29, 1937 to Leola Edwards Lawrence and Moses Jiles in Greensburg, Louisiana. She departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Callena enjoyed taking care of her loved ones, being around family and friends, sitting on the porch laughing, talking and enjoying life. Viewing services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10:00 am- 12 noon at Capital Funeral Home 3450 North Street Baton Rouge, LA 70806 following a graveside memorial service at 1:00 pm at Southern Memorial Gardens 3012 Blount Road. Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Due to the pandemic MASK ARE REQUIRED to be worn at viewing. The family would like to thank everyone that has kept us lifted in prayer, called texted or visited.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Capital Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Southern Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge
3012 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 775-0727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved