Calvin Beaman, age 77, a resident of Prairieville, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Calvin always had a smile on his face and would help anyone. He enjoyed LSU sports and his pride and joy was his dog Duke. Calvin loved being outside and spending time with family and friends. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Calvin is survived by his children, Tammy Beaman Milazzo and husband Mike, Craig Beaman, and Chad Beaman; his grandchildren, Kristi Milazzo, Mitchell Milazzo (Mercedez Milazzo), Chandler Beaman and Brock Beaman; his great-grandchild, Kynsli Dove; his sister-in-law, Connie Young; brother-in-law, Tyrone Hughes; his step-children, Darrel King and wife Melissa and Kevin King and wife Shawn; step grandchildren, Johnnie Kelley and wife Crystal, Jessie Kelley and Justin King and wife Ashlyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Beaman; his parents, Iris and Joseph Beaman; his stepmother, Dot Beaman; his sister, Pam Beaman Pourciau; and his step-daughter, Sherry King. Following Calvin's wishes and current circumstances, there will be no service at this time. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 29, 2020.