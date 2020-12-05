Calvin Carl Landry born in Gonzales, LA on July 22, 1941 passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A graduate of Istrouma High School and a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was briefly employed with Copolymer Chemical Plant, Baton Rouge, LA. Then later employed at Vulcan Materials in Geismar, LA for several years. He then went into business for himself in the trucking industry, where he retired. He enjoyed this for 25 plus years. Through this he made many friends that enlightened his life. He enjoyed cooking and sharing Cajun Louisiana Food. He was a beloved friend to Joe Paul and Lill White along with their five children and fifteen grandchildren. He shared all the holidays, birthdays, weddings, graduation, and every other occasion with our family. He was definitely considered a big part of our family and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Victor Michael Landry and Clara Fontenot Landry and his sister Norma Landry LaBorde. A gathering celebrating Calvin's life will be held at Sno,s Seafood & Steak in Gonzales on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11 AM. A graveside service will follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

