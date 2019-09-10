Calvin Douglas Shumway, Jr., died on Sept. 4, 2019 at his home in Jackson. He was 67 years old and was retired from Port of Baton Rouge. Memorial visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 5 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 6 pm conducted by Fr. M. Jeffery Bayhi. He is survived by his step children, Misty Williams and Dylan Williams. A grandson, Easton Bodie Brewer and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sonnette Shumway, his father, Calvin Douglas Shumway, a native of Independence and his mother, Audrey Dedon Shumway, a native of New Roads. 2 sisters, Pamela Shumway Delatte and Denise Shumway. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019