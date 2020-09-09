1/1
Calvin J. Hingle, a native of New Orleans and resident of Baton Rouge, died on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease, one day shy of his 88th birthday. He was an exceptional father and husband who served his country in the Army for 10 years, achieving the rank of Captain. He is survived by six children, Lisa Townsend, Jenny Robinson (Bruce), Andrea Fleming (Shawn), Pam Hatley (Mark), Stewart Hingle (Anna), and Jeff Hingle; two sisters, Marilyn Ehrlicher and Carolyn Hingle; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Phyllis Songy Hingle, his parents, August and Berniece Hingle, brother, Daniel Hingle, sister, Mercedes Dole, and his second wife, Janet Fernandez Hingle. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11 am at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. Due to COVID 19, the funeral service will be open to immediate family members only. Livestreaming of the service can be accessed on www.St-George.Org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation for Veterans (FisherHouse.org).

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
