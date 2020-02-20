Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 31885 Hwy 1 White Castle , LA 70788 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church White Castle , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church White Castle , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Calvin Joseph "Poochie" Caillet, resident of White Castle and Bayou Goula, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. He was 76 and a native of Klotzville, LA. He worked for Cedar Grove Sugar Mill and Nadler Foundry before retiring after 21 years of service from Georgia Gulf as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was an avid woodworker and in past years loved hunting and fishing. "Poochie" was a member of the first football team at White Castle High School, former Board Member of Water District #3, Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Council and past member of the Louisiana Water Well Drillers Association. His grandchildren were his world and he followed religiously to all their sporting events. He is survived by his daughters, Aimee Simoneaux (David) and Celeste Spano (Kiley); sister, Oris Becnel (Willie); and two grandchildren, Michayla and Luke Spano. He was preceded in death by his adoring wife of 44 years, Kathy Anastasio Caillet; son, Michael Caillet; parents, Lubin and Irene Carbo Caillet; brother, Jerry Caillet, Sr.; and his in laws, Sam and Kathleen Anastasio. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, White Castle from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brent, Kevin, and Tom Allain, Jerry Caillet Jr., Randy Carbo, Todd LeBlanc, Bryan Campesi, and David Sanchez. Honorary pallbearers will be the White Castle High School Graduating Class of 1962 and the Tally-Ho Hunting Club.

