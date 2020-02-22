Calvin "Wray" Logan died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home in Zachary. He was 73 years old. He was a former Electronic Technician with WAFB and retired from Hollywood Casino as a Casino Host. Wray was a US Army Veteran having served two tours in Vietnam. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 from 9 am until service time at 11:30 am conducted by Pastor Jobi Collins. Burial will be in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Logan Brasseaux and husband, Tim and a son, John Arthur Logan. A sister, Barbara Moss and husband, Larry. 2 brothers, Ronnie Logan and wife, Jan and Reggie Sims and wife, Laura. 3 grandsons, James Wray Oubre, Aaron Paul Oubre and Logan Robert Oubre and 2 step grandchildren, Garrett Brasseaux and Danyon Brasseaux. 4 great grandchildren, Drake Oubre, Jaxon Oubre, Zayden Oubre and Ariella Oubre. Wray is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Martha Logan. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Logan, Reggie Sims, Larry Moss, James Wray Oubre, Aaron Oubre and Logan Oubre. Wray was an avid Tennis player and worked for the Louisiana Tennis Association for years. His true passion was his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020