Calvin Matthews departed this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at age 51. Visitation will be Fri., July 17, from 9:30-10:30 am, Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, LA 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA. Graveside service will be 11am in Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Ethel LA. Mask are mandatory.

