Calvin Paul Naquin, 85 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He entered this world on June 5, 1934, born to Villa and Arthur Naquin, in Cecilia, LA. He was a member of Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church. Calvin proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a retired member of the Local 198. Calvin never met a stranger, loved helping people, enjoyed listening to his Cajun music on Saturday mornings, and most importantly, he was always right. Calvin is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Zella Begnaud Naquin; son, Glen Paul Naquin (Jeré Naquin); daughters, Debbie Naquin Rumpf (Jim) and Melanie Naquin Dileo (Mike); 7 grandchildren, Jeremy Naquin (Cherie), Juliann Naquin, Jolie Naquin, Dustin Rumpf (Ashley), Danielle Rumpf, Alexandra Dileo (Barrett Bailey), and Drew Dileo (Bailey Saucier); 5 great-grandchildren, Caden Hood, Morgan Hood, Brody Temple, Sydney Naquin, and Piper Naquin; sister, Geraldine Naquin Lormand; and a host of nieces and nephews. Calvin is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Naquin; mother, Villa Kidder Naquin Pontiff; infant daughter, Audrey Naquin; great-grandchild, Emily Nicole Naquin; brother, Ivy Naquin; and sisters, Patricia Naquin and Audrey Naquin. Fr. Michael Moroney will officiate a private graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Baker, Louisiana, on Monday, May 11. Honorary pallbearers are Glen Naquin, Jeremy Naquin, Mike Dileo, Drew Dileo, Dustin Rumpf, and Jim Rumpf. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 13, 2020.