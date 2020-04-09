Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Camellia Charleville Falcon. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

John 14:1-3 "Do not let your hearts be troubled; you have faith in God. Have faith also in me. In my Father's house, there are many dwelling places. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back again and take you to myself, so that where I am, you also may be." Camellia Charleville Falcon died peacefully on April 9, 2020, at the age of 89, surrounded by her daughters. Camellia was a native of Grosse Tete, and a resident of Baton Rouge. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Camellia was a loving and gentle woman. Her family was her world and constant focus. Her kindness, generosity, and goodness will always be remembered. She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Charles Cornett, Chris and John Rispone, and Robin and Duane Gremillion. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their families, Kevin, Heather, and Harrison Cornett, Dustin, Michelle, Chailyn, Connor, and Claire Cornett, Jessica, Treuil, Treuil Jr., and Turner Montague, Jaime, Patrick, Ashlyn, and Landon Hall, Laurie, Michael, Abigail, William, and Andrew Dantin, Aimee, Keith, Allie, Tiffany, and Kyle Poole, Jeanne, Walter, Juliette, and Weston Gravois, and Scott, Lisa, Olivia, and Anna Gremillion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Falcon; son-in-law, Dennis Sommers; granddaughter, Emily Sommers; parents, Francis and Rita Kern Charleville; siblings, Joseph Charleville, Donald Charleville, Robert Charleville, Shirley Mae Charleville, Eustace Charleville, Fred Charleville, J.D. Charleville, and Lolita Charleville Lejeune. Graveside services for the immediate family will be conducted by Father Cleo Milano on April 11, 2020, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

