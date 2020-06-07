Cammie Lynn Gros, died on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was 47 years old, a resident of Zachary and was employed with Amedisys for 13 years. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Slaughter on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9am until service time at 11am conducted by Rev. Basil Wicker. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker. She is survived by her children, Laney and Dylan Fleming. Her mother, Dianna Gros, a brother and sister in law, Bryan and Lisa Gros and her 4 legged fur babies, Buster, Max and Murphy. Cammie is preceded in death by her father, Paul Gros. Pallbearers will be Devin Gros, Austin Noland, Brentley Templet, Aydan Gros, Cameron Brown, and David Fleming. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Fleming and Bryan Gros. Cammie was a 1991 graduate of Zachary High School. She enjoyed time with her family and friends and helping people. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Slaughter and Slaughter Civic Club. Cammie loved arts and crafts, music and plants. Cammie lived to see her son, Dylan beat cancer 3 times and her daughter, Laney graduate. Please wear some sort of PINK on Tuesday. It was Cammie's favorite color. Memorial donations made be made in Dylan Fleming's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the family to help defray funeral expenses. Share sympathies, condolences, and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.