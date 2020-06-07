Cammie Lynn Gros
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cammie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cammie Lynn Gros, died on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was 47 years old, a resident of Zachary and was employed with Amedisys for 13 years. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Slaughter on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9am until service time at 11am conducted by Rev. Basil Wicker. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker. She is survived by her children, Laney and Dylan Fleming. Her mother, Dianna Gros, a brother and sister in law, Bryan and Lisa Gros and her 4 legged fur babies, Buster, Max and Murphy. Cammie is preceded in death by her father, Paul Gros. Pallbearers will be Devin Gros, Austin Noland, Brentley Templet, Aydan Gros, Cameron Brown, and David Fleming. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Fleming and Bryan Gros. Cammie was a 1991 graduate of Zachary High School. She enjoyed time with her family and friends and helping people. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Slaughter and Slaughter Civic Club. Cammie loved arts and crafts, music and plants. Cammie lived to see her son, Dylan beat cancer 3 times and her daughter, Laney graduate. Please wear some sort of PINK on Tuesday. It was Cammie's favorite color. Memorial donations made be made in Dylan Fleming's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the family to help defray funeral expenses. Share sympathies, condolences, and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved