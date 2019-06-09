Captain William "Bill" Griffin passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a retired Boat Captain; resident of Plaquemine and a native of Pine Grove, La. A US Air Force Veteran who served two tours during the Korean War and Vietnam War. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10 am until religious services at 2 pm, conducted by Pastor Tim Webb. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife 53 years, Brenda Voisin Griffin; daughters, Kris Joffrion and husband Troy, and Karla Williams and husband Ernest; son, Derek Griffin and wife Joyce; grandchildren, Haley Catania, Damien Williams, Alexis Griffin, Nicholas Williams, Halayna Catania and Khloè Williams; five great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Sherrard and husband Maurice; and brother, Rodney Griffin and wife Sue. Preceded in death by daughter, Reba Griffin; grandchildren, Derek Griffin and Raven Dardar; and parents, Frank and Elma Sibley Griffin. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed photography and hanging out at the camp. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 9 to June 11, 2019