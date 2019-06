Captain William "Bill" Griffin passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a retired Boat Captain; resident of Plaquemine and a native of Pine Grove, La. A US Air Force Veteran who served two tours during the Korean War and Vietnam War . Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10 am until religious services at 2 pm, conducted by Pastor Tim Webb. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife 53 years, Brenda Voisin Griffin; daughters, Kris Joffrion and husband Troy, and Karla Williams and husband Ernest; son, Derek Griffin and wife Joyce; grandchildren, Haley Catania, Damien Williams, Alexis Griffin, Nicholas Williams, Halayna Catania and Khloè Williams; five great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Sherrard and husband Maurice; and brother, Rodney Griffin and wife Sue. Preceded in death by daughter, Reba Griffin; grandchildren, Derek Griffin and Raven Dardar; and parents, Frank and Elma Sibley Griffin. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed photography and hanging out at the camp. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.