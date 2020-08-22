Carey Leo Knox, Jr., age 79, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Annie Mae "Scott" Knox, three sisters, Odessa Knox Tate, Shirley Ann Knox and Edna Lee Knox Butler, along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy Lee Joseph Knox and Carey Leo Knox, Sr., and brothers Jimmy Lee Knox and Walter Knox, Sr. He is a graduate of Capitol Senior High Class of '59. Viewing will be held at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, address 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A private service will commence immediately thereafter at 11:00 a.m. Following gravesite services will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, (St. John Mausoleum), 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For live streaming please go to www.vimeo.com/shilohbr
or go to FACEBOOK: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church BR.