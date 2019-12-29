A ceremony celebrating the life of Carilie S. Watts will be at 1 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Colyell Baptist Church, visitation will begin at 9 am. Burial will follow in Colyell Community Cemetery. Carilie was born on October 3, 1945 in Colyell, La. and passed from this life on December 27, 2019 at the age of 74 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Jewel Watts; Brothers, Raymond and Mervin Watts; sister, Faye Fletcher; and niece, Bridget Fletcher Chaisson. Survivors include nephews, Jessie Fletcher (Terri Lynn), Larry Fletcher (Linda), and Jerome Watts (Laura); nieces, Ann Hotard (Jimmie), and Marie Watts. Numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019