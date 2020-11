Or Copy this URL to Share

Carissa Williams was born on November 15, 1977, resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 30, 2020 at age 42. Visiting will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 9 am until religious service at 11 am located at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7721 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.

