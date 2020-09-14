Carl A. Metz, "Dump", 87, a lifelong resident of St. Francisville, LA, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Louisiana War Veterans Home. There will be a 10 a.m. graveside service at Grace Episcopal Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, conducted by Pastor Mike Clark. He is survived by his son, Julius Metz and wife Jessica of St. Francisville; brother J.C. Metz and wife Lilly of St. Francisville; and two grandchildren, Julius Gauge Metz and Georgia Leola Metz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leola Hadden Metz. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.