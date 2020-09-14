1/
Carl A. "Dump" Metz
Carl A. Metz, "Dump", 87, a lifelong resident of St. Francisville, LA, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Louisiana War Veterans Home. There will be a 10 a.m. graveside service at Grace Episcopal Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, conducted by Pastor Mike Clark. He is survived by his son, Julius Metz and wife Jessica of St. Francisville; brother J.C. Metz and wife Lilly of St. Francisville; and two grandchildren, Julius Gauge Metz and Georgia Leola Metz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leola Hadden Metz. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Cemetery
1 entry
September 13, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Metz
