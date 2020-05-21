Carl Anthony Allen, Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Richmond, VA. He was 30, a native and resident of Houma, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Crozier Cemetery, Dularge, LA at 12:00 pm. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301, (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.