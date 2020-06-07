Carl Anthony Moran was born June 13th, 1934 and died at 85 years of age peacefully in his sleep on June 4th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Batiste and Tina Moran, and sibling Angela Gremillion. Carl grew up in a very traditional Italian family. He married Christena and was blessed with 2 children, Carla Mae and Michael Anthony. He was married for 65 years and is remembered for his devotion to his wife and family. He was a dedicated man to his family, hard worker in his occupations, and had a knack for making people smile. He constantly cracked jokes and played pranks, but when serious, he meant business. To his grandchildren, he was known as Popo. Even though he was a man of few words, those words were profound and showed how much he loved his family. He is survived by 4 grandchildren, Caterina Nicole Landry, Michael Anthony Dispenza, Dakota Levi Moran and Zeke Moe Moran, 5 great grandchildren, Brooks Jamie Landry, Amy Paige Dispenza, Beau Richard Landry and Bishop Michael Landry along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge all his co-workers, friends and family that have been so supportive to Carl. Visitation is at Greenoaks on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am and recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 am. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Michael Anthony Dispenza, Anthony Blake Landry, Doug Gremillion, Duane Gremillion, Chris Moran, Jeff Moran, and honorary pallbearer Zeke Moran. Visit online condolences at www.greenoaksfunerals.com. Donations can be made in his honor to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.