Carl "Cal" Bynum entered into eternal rest Monday February 10, 2020 at Clarity Hospice Hospital. Cal was 79 years old. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Hall Davis and Son 9348 Scenic Hwy. Baton Rouge, La. Left to treasure his loving memories are his wife of 51 years Ida Bynum, 4 sons - Pierre (Katherine) Bynum, Miguel (Marietta) Bynum, Andre (Kerry) Bynum, and Arthur Jones. 3 daughters Dannika Bynum, Ann Crayton, Lula (Mike) Norman. 3 sisters Patricia B. Hamm, Valencia B. Davis, adopted sister Anitra Bynum; 4 brothers - Randy (Marie) Bynum, Calvin Bynum, Mark (Colleen) Bynum, Keith Bynum. 31 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Herman and Pearl Stepteau Bynum, his brother Herman Bynum, Jr. 2 sisters - Ollie B. Williams and Beverly B. Jones.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020