Carl "Cal" Bynum

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl "Cal" Bynum.
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carl "Cal" Bynum entered into eternal rest Monday February 10, 2020 at Clarity Hospice Hospital. Cal was 79 years old. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Hall Davis and Son 9348 Scenic Hwy. Baton Rouge, La. Left to treasure his loving memories are his wife of 51 years Ida Bynum, 4 sons - Pierre (Katherine) Bynum, Miguel (Marietta) Bynum, Andre (Kerry) Bynum, and Arthur Jones. 3 daughters Dannika Bynum, Ann Crayton, Lula (Mike) Norman. 3 sisters Patricia B. Hamm, Valencia B. Davis, adopted sister Anitra Bynum; 4 brothers - Randy (Marie) Bynum, Calvin Bynum, Mark (Colleen) Bynum, Keith Bynum. 31 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Herman and Pearl Stepteau Bynum, his brother Herman Bynum, Jr. 2 sisters - Ollie B. Williams and Beverly B. Jones.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.