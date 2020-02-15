The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
5808 Jones Creek Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
5808 Jones Creek Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Spears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Carl D. Spears


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Carl D. Spears Obituary
Dr. Carl D. Spears, age 89, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1930, and a native of Woodside, Louisiana. Carl was a fun-loving man who never met a stranger and had tremendous faith in God. His love for God, family and other were exemplary. Carl graduated from LSU, received his PhD from University of Michigan and attended numerous colleges. Carl was an ARMY combat veteran with numerous metals and awards including Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Combat infantry badge. He was employee with the EBR Parish School System for 25 years as an Elementary teacher before having held many administrative jobs. His was an active member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Carl is survived by his daughters, Paula Spears Broussard and husband Rick, Sharon Spears and James Prine; granddaughter, Sommer Kuntz husband Bret Kuntz; sister, Rose Marie Morgan and four great-grandchildren He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita P. Spears; parents, James David Spears and Cora Curtis Spears; brothers, Larry Spears, Ding Spears, Biggy Spears, Charles Spears; and grandson, Will Tanner. Pallbearers will be Pat Mitchell, Kelly Mitchell, Doc Spears, Rick Broussard, Brenden Michael and Jason Bell. Visitation will be at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5808 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge, LA., 70817 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:00 am until funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now