Dr. Carl D. Spears, age 89, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1930, and a native of Woodside, Louisiana. Carl was a fun-loving man who never met a stranger and had tremendous faith in God. His love for God, family and other were exemplary. Carl graduated from LSU, received his PhD from University of Michigan and attended numerous colleges. Carl was an ARMY combat veteran with numerous metals and awards including Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Combat infantry badge. He was employee with the EBR Parish School System for 25 years as an Elementary teacher before having held many administrative jobs. His was an active member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Carl is survived by his daughters, Paula Spears Broussard and husband Rick, Sharon Spears and James Prine; granddaughter, Sommer Kuntz husband Bret Kuntz; sister, Rose Marie Morgan and four great-grandchildren He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita P. Spears; parents, James David Spears and Cora Curtis Spears; brothers, Larry Spears, Ding Spears, Biggy Spears, Charles Spears; and grandson, Will Tanner. Pallbearers will be Pat Mitchell, Kelly Mitchell, Doc Spears, Rick Broussard, Brenden Michael and Jason Bell. Visitation will be at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5808 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge, LA., 70817 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:00 am until funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020