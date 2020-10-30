Carl Edward Babin a resident of Sunshine, Louisiana, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Carl was a well-known respected lawyer, devoted husband and father, and a coach to many. His greatest accomplishment was his family. He was a dedicated and proud father to three children. Carl never missed any of his children's events. Carl was passionate about his role as a football coach at St. Aloysius School. He loved every minute of being on the field with his boys and teaching them the game of football and life lessons. Carl took pride in representing his clients and striving to make a difference in their lives for the better. Carl had a wry sense of humor and dry wit. He was the first to make a joke, often followed by a "too soon." He was a man of "one-liners". Carl liked to kid his friends just enough for them to know he liked them, but not so much it hurt their feelings and he generally was wise enough to know the difference. He could find humor in most situations, even when it was not really funny. He had a way of projecting strength even in the toughest of circumstances. He had an uncompromisingly strong character, morality, and general sense of doing what was right. Many called him for advice; he was a guidepost on what to do in uncertain situations, he was often a voice of reason. Carl loved an afternoon spent on his tractor, a long day of baseball, a night of football, fishing at his pond with his kids, a card game with friends, carpool karaoke with his daughter, and spending time with his wife. Carl was many things, a Dad, a coach, a friend, a mentor, and his children's biggest fan. He left an impression on the hearts and minds of so many. Carl was born on February 21, 1964, in Nacogdoches, Texas. He graduated from Natchitoches Central High School in 1982, Louisiana State University in 1987 with a degree in Political Science and he received his Juris Doctor in 1991 from Southern University Law Center. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the past President of the Baton Rouge Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Carl was preceded in death by his father Wayne Edward Babin and his father-in-law Dr. Ross Joseph DeNicola Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Susannah DeNicola Babin and their three children, Hannah Grace, Brooks, and Cooper Babin; his mother Jeannette Babin, his sister Cheryl Babin Davis (Jeff) and their children McKenzie, Griffin, and Miles Davis; mother-in-law Irene DeNicola, brother-in-law Ross J. DeNicola III (Lana) and their children Ross and Ryan. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. On Monday, November 2nd a mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge at 12.00 p.m. Masks are required. Private Internment to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Aloysius Athletic Department/In Memory of Carl Babin, 4001 Mimosa Street, Baton Rouge 70808, or to the Catholic High School Foundation, at catholichigh.org
or P.O. Box 65004, Baton Rouge 70896 in his name, or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
in his name. The family would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Louis Minsky, Dr. Gerald Miletello, Dr. Benton Dupont, Chief Nursing Officer Monica Nijoka, and Pharmacist Beverly Broussard for their exceptional care and valued friendship. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.rabenhorst.com
or www.theadvocate.com.