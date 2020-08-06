1/1
Carl Edward Keller
Carl Edward Keller, a resident and native of Walker, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his resident at the age of 58. Drive -Thru Viewing will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4 pm - 8 pm. at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home at 7803 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, La. 70726. A Drive -Thru Memorial Service will be Saturday August 8, 2020 10 am - 11 am at Greater St, Mark Baptist Church, 13590 Dunn Street, Walker La. 70785. He is survived by host of children, grandchildren, siblings, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Carlos Calacota of Albany La parents Ramos Keller and Elizabeth Browden - Jackson of Walker La. and Sister Emma Clayton- Robinson of Walker La. Professional Service are Entrusted To MJR Friendly Service Home, Denham Springs.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
1
Memorial service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater St, Mark Baptist Church
August 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
AGUESS
Friend
