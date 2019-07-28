Carl Eugene Porter Sr, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed peacefully in his sleep at 11:24 pm on Wednesday July 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Ivory Hawkins Porter, to whom he was married for 66 years. He is also survived by his children Carl Jr (Sheila), Tracy (Terri), Rudy (Vivian) and Rodney; seven grandchildren Jasmine Porter Dartez (Jamaican), Jalina Porter, Anna Porter, Nia Porter, Maximus Porter, Roman Porter, and Ryan Porter; and three great-grandchildren Joy Dartez, Jacob Dartez, and Jada Porter. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugenia Porter, Beck and Mary Porter, his brother Clarence Porter, and grandson Jared Porter. A celebration of life will be held Thursday August 1, 2019 at 1 pm at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70874. Condolences may be left on Carl's online guest book. In honor of his service in the U.S. Army, Carl will be buried at Port Hudson National Cemetery on Friday at 1:30 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2019