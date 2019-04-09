Carl Feinberg, age 68, passed away peacefully after a battle with Lung Cancer on April 4, 2019. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and a long-time resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana. He moved to Baton Rouge after the 2016 flood. He was a technician for Bell Systems and the owner of Comtel Inc. of LA. After selling his business and retiring in 1998, he traveled the country with his wife in their motorhome and volunteered for years at Guadalupe River State Park in Texas and Henderson Beach State Park in Florida. Carl is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Jane McAvoy Feinberg; his sons, Shaun Feinberg and Stephen Feinberg; his daughter, Rebecca Feinberg; his daughter-in-law, Carolyn Feinberg; his grandchildren, Anna, Andrew, and Brooks; and his sisters, Rochelle Kielbon and Sheila Freedman and her husband Howard. There will be celebration of his life for family and friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Baton Rouge High School's radio program at WBRH, 2825 Government St., Baton Rouge LA, 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary