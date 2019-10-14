A loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Carl went to his eternal home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was 74 years old. Fergie was an avid LSU critic. He loved racing horses and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 40 years, Melissa C. Ferguson; son, Adam Beau Ferguson and wife Shoshanah; daughter, Mindy Ferguson Traylor and husband Jazz; five grandchildren, Sadie, Braylon, Kaylee, Jacob, Cameron; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm. Visitation resumes on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 9:30 am until Mass at 11 am, conducted by Fr. Mike Moroney. He was preceded his parents, Homer and Myrtle Ferguson and his sister Marla. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019