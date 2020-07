Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl Jerome Selders, 63, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Sun. July 5, 2020, at Baton Rouge General-Midcity. He is survived by his two sons, Robert (Latasha) Franklin and Carl Jerome Selders, II. A Viewing will be on Sat. July 11, 2020, at A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service from 10:00 AM-12 noon. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens.

