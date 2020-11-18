Carl Joseph Kennedy, 66, was born on September 7, 1954 and passed away on November 16, 2020, in his native city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Carl began work with his father at John C. Kennedy Tax Service and also worked with Arthur Anderson and Wilson's Jewelers Catalog Showrooms. He served on many boards throughout his life, as well as served as partner at Deloitte and Touche and as CFO at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. He eventually started his own business, Carl J. Kennedy, CPA and Tax Form Filers, LLC. As well as being a certified public accountant, Carl was a creative fashion jewelry designer. He was an artist and loved creating beautiful things, which led him to open GetGifts. His latest company, Impressions by Joseph and Carl Kennedy Designs, allowed him to design and craft jewelry and glass creations. Carl loved showing his pieces at jewelry and craft shows, winning awards for his work. He was extremely talented and enjoyed painting and playing the piano. Carl was the life of any party. He loved helping people and was always providing his advice and experience to so many people who needed his help. Carl is survived by his wife, Cheryl Braud Kennedy; son, Austin Kennedy; daughter, Ashley Kennedy; grandchildren, Hanna and Caleb; sisters, Karen Saltalamacchia (A.J.), Christi Cutrer (David), and Kimberly Leep (Chris); brother, Todd Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Morrell and Cathy Braud; brother-in-law, Glynn Braud; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, John Kennedy, and stepmother, Carolyn; mother, Rosalee Michelli Reed, and stepfather, Donald. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Thursday, November 19, from 5 – 8 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. George Catholic Church on Friday, November 20, at 10 am, followed by entombment in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.

