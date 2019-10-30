Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Jude Fabre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of the life of Carl Jude Fabre will be held on November 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Chenal Cemetery in Jarreau, LA at noon. A fellowship gathering will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA. Carl was born August 22, 1959, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a resident of Erwinville, LA for much of his life and for the past several years resided in Denham Springs, LA. Surrounded by his family, he peacefully completed his earthly journey on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 60. He is survived by his forever love Tina Villneuve, daughters Casey Fabre Harris and Casen Fabre, stepdaughter Kaytlin Rodriguez, granddaughter Sianna Paddie and brother Michael Fabre. Carl is preceded in death by his parents Loretta and Lester Fabre, and daughter Jenna Fabre. Carl lived a full and adventurous life. He had many joys in life, including his boat, trucks and motorcycle; but, most of all, he treasured "his girls". Arrangements made by Church Funeral Services.

