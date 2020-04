Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carl's life story with friends and family

Share Carl's life story with friends and family

Kirk Wells passed away on April 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nanci Wells; son, Jeremy Wells; daughter, Lauren Wells; granddaughter, Callie Wells; and 2 sisters: Ree Wells-Lewis and Valorie Wells. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store