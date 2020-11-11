1/1
Carl Lee Hancock Jr.
1966 - 2020
"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid." John 14:27. Carl Lee Hancock, Jr., age 54, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away from metastatic prostate cancer on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Lee was a loving husband, a dedicated father, a devoted son, and a loyal friend. He was a selfless and compassionate man, living for God first, his wife and son second, and all the people around him that he loved and cherished. He was born on April 2, 1966 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Carl and Alice Hancock. He was a 1984 graduate of Tara High School. Following high school, Lee attended Baylor University on a golf scholarship and later graduated from LSU in 1989. Lee grew up attending First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge and was an active member of Istrouma Baptist Church. With a lifelong passion for the game of golf, Lee achieved multiple club and tournament championships throughout his amateur career. He married Pam Allgood in 1993, and they made their life together in Baton Rouge. After their son Spencer was born, Lee's passion for golf shifted to spending his time with Spencer through coaching him in baseball. Lee finished out his professional career at Premier South Roofing as the Residential Sales Manager, where he greatly valued the lifelong friendships that he made there. Lee is survived by his wife of 27 years, Pamela Allgood Hancock, his son Spencer Lee Hancock, and his father Carl L. Hancock. He was preceded in death by his mother Alice Williams Hancock. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm and on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8:30 am until services at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Brandt Edwards, Jeff Hood, Jon Hunt, David Lonibos, Scott Ridley and Jay Stovall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Lee's name. The Hancock family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Pedro Barata at the Tulane Medical Center, the doctors and staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge, and Emily Ard and the staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
