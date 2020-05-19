Carl LeJeune, Jr., a native of Brusly, La and resident of Greenwell Springs, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home at the age of 83. His love for airplanes lead him to serve in the US Air Force in his early years. Carl then went on to marry the love of his life, Glenda, whom he lived together, inseparable for fifty-nine years. He loved his family, music, playing the piano, cutting grass and politics, which many of his family members had the pleasure of hearing him speak on regularly. Carl was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Carl LeJeune, Sr. and his mother Ethelyn Hebert LeJeune. Carl is survived by his wife, Glenda Vernon LeJeune; four children, Darryl LeJeune, Julie LeJeune, Devin LeJeune and Karla LeJeune Fuentes; two brothers, Randall LeJeune and Dale LeJeune; sister, Jamie LeJeune Troxclair; five grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home-East on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 9:30 am until funeral service begins at 11 am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store