Carl Leon Robinson (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Mr. Carl Leon Robinson, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 15, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in Jackson, MS on January 26, 1934. Mr. Leon earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi Southern. He retired after 30 years as a salesman for Motorola and EMCO. He has been a member of Galvin Masters, a professional fraternity of Motorola Commination and Electronics since 1989. He is survived by his daughter, Michele Robinson Pecanty and husband Mark; grandson, Hunter Pecanty and step grandsons, Heath, Dillon and Brendan Pecanty. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bentz Robinson; father, Carl James Robinson; mother, Ruby Blount Robinson Mayberry and one sister; Sue Osbourne. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, May 19 from 10:00 until graveside service time of 11:00am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 19, 2019
