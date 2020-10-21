1/1
Carl Louis Washington Jr.
Carl Louis Washington Jr. entered into eternal rest on October 16, 2020 at the age of 29. Survived by his parents, Carl L. Washington, Sr. and Claudia W. Washington; daughter, Cari L. Washington; brother, Corey Washington; sister, Nikethia Brandy; grandmother, Hazel H. Williams; special friend, Sadie Wilson. Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roosevelt Williams, Sr.; maternal uncle, Roosevelt Williams, Jr.; paternal grandmother, Susie W. Brown. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Rd., Baker, LA. Pastor Kenneth W. Chandler officiating. The family will have a private funeral service following the visitation. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
