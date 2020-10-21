Carl Louis Washington Jr. entered into eternal rest on October 16, 2020 at the age of 29. Survived by his parents, Carl L. Washington, Sr. and Claudia W. Washington; daughter, Cari L. Washington; brother, Corey Washington; sister, Nikethia Brandy; grandmother, Hazel H. Williams; special friend, Sadie Wilson. Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roosevelt Williams, Sr.; maternal uncle, Roosevelt Williams, Jr.; paternal grandmother, Susie W. Brown. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Shady Grove First Missionary Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Rd., Baker, LA. Pastor Kenneth W. Chandler officiating. The family will have a private funeral service following the visitation. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.