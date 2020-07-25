Carl McCartney born on Oct. 9, 1962 passed away on July 22, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio. He lived in Baker, La. He was in Special Olympics, he was on the swimming team and the bowling team. He worked for the ARC of Baton Rouge and Vivid Ink. He loved going to the Baker football games. He enjoyed helping out the Baker Youth Little League baseball. He is survived by 2 sisters Rebecca Walls and Nina Roche (husband Bryan). 2 brothers Charles McCartney Jr (wife Debbie), Vincent McCartney (wife Kala). He had numerous nieces and nephews & great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Bonnie & Charles McCartney Sr, his brother Richard McCartney, his brother in law Danny Walls Sr, and his nephew Aaron Walker. Services will be from 9-12 on July 27, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church 14759 Denham Rd. Pride, La. Services will be officiated by Bro. George Scruggs Jr. Pallbearers will be Frank Walker III, Bryan Roche Jr, Danny Walls Jr, Charles Mullins, Charles D. McCartney and Bryan Walker. He will be loved and missed by all his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store