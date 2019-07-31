May 4, 1987- July 23, 2019. "I fought the good fight, I have kept the faith and I have finished my course." Carl Michael Glasper Jr. (Lil Mike) was a loving and giving person. He would give you his last. He leaves behind to cherish his memories wife, Hiheshia Bell-Glasper; Daughter, Carlajia L. Williams; Father, Carl Michael Glasper Sr.; Mother, Josie (Alvin) Owens; sister, Tiara Glasper; stepsister, Isis Marshal; brothers, Cedrick & Michael Glasper, and Kevin Collins. Celebration of Life Services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd., with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Rev. Stanley Plain, officiating. A Reception to follow at the home of Carl Michael Glasper Sr. 5134 Wilmot St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019