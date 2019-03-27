To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Captain Carl Olles Johnson, USMC, age 87, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Carl was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, December 5, 1931 and has been a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana since 1977 spending his summers in Holland, Michigan, since 2008. Captain Johnson served in the United State Marine Corps for 22 years, a Korean War and Vietnam War Veteran. He was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service at Yongsan, Korea, from September 3-5, 1950 while serving as a member of a mine laying and demolition squad of the 5th Marine Regiment. Carl Johnson was not only a military warrior but a spiritual warrior serving his Lord and Savior faithfully his entire life. He often claimed he was a member of the 91st Airborne Division, referring to Psalm 91, the Psalm of Protection. Carl is survived by his son, William Carl Johnson and wife Elizabeth Ann of Metairie, Louisiana and Laura Anne Johnson Hern and husband George Michael Hern of Columbus, Mississippi; six grandchildren, D. Martin Steib of New Orleans, Louisiana, Robert Charles Thirion III of Thailand, Carl Jennings Thirion and wife Brittnie Marie of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Bror Emile Thirion of Conway, Arkansas, Sarah Peyton Hern of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Jessica Reagan Hern of Jackson, Mississippi; two great grandchildren, Noah Elliot Thirion and Bailey Marie Thirion; and one sister Bernice Regnild Peterson of Grand Rapids, Michigan; many nieces and nephews and a host of great friends. He was preceded in death by his loving, faithful wife of 63 years, Mary Anne Patton Johnson, his parents, Bror August Johnson and Regnild Johanna Victoria Johnson, his brothers Lennart Bror Johnson, Kenneth Svante Johnson, niece Suzanne R. Peterson Koster and nephews Drue Alan Johnson and Mark James Johnson all of Michigan. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday, March 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life service will follow at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor Frank Friedman of Grace Life Fellowship. Internment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, Louisiana. Pallbearers are Martin Steib, Robert Thirion, Carl Thirion, Bror Thirion, Bill Johnson and George Hern. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary